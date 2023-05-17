It will be 'tough' for NPP to retain Dome Kwabenya without Adwoa Safo – Global InfoAnalytics

MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Without incumbent MP Sarah Adwoa Safo on the ballot paper for the 2024 general elections, the governing New Patriotic Party will find it tough to retain that stronghold, the chief executive officer of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has predicted.

In his view, with the election of Elikplim Akurugu as the main opposition National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the constituency, a contest without the former minister of gender, child, and social protection, would be a tough one for the NPP.



Elikplim polled 1,564 in NDC’s internal polls on Saturday, 13 May 2023.



She lost the 2020 parliamentary election on the same ticket of the NDC to the incumbent.



Dankwah believes "with Elikplim Akurugu in the picture, the parliamentary elections will be a tough race for the NPP if the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safoa is not running in Dome Kwabenya".

He said the race will be an open one between the two main parties but pointed out that the constituency, "which is one of NPP’s strongholds, has been stronger under Sarah Adwoa Safo".



"If Adwoa Safo is not on the ballot paper in the 2024 general elections, believe me, the race will be tough", Dankwah predicted.



"In the polls that we did, 45 percent of NPP winnings came from Taifa North and Taifa South. In the last poll we did in October 2022, when Sarah Adwoa Safo's issues came up, Elikplim Akurugu was leading in Taifa North. That's unheard of", he exclaimed, explaining: "There's a division within the NPP in the constituency".



"NPP people who have issues with the party will vote for Elikplim Akurugu", he noted in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV.