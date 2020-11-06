It will take Ghana 1000 years to mature enough to post ballots – Manasseh Azuri

Manasseh Azuri Awuni

For the number of Ghanaians who seem to have issues with the time it has taken for counting of ballots in the US elections to be concluded due to the number of mailed ballots being processed, journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni says they should cut America some slack.

Being a nation always at the center of global issues and discussions, it is no wonder that the 2020 Presidential Elections of the United States of America has become a major topic of concern in Ghana.



According to the investigative journalist, unlike America where the nation is able to process millions of mailed-in ballots in a relatively shorter time, it would take four months to deliver half a million ballots if Ghana were to adopt a mailing system.



“Cut America some slack! In your country, it would take four months to deliver half a million posted ballots. And it would take a month to process and count them,” he stated in a post on his Facebook page.



According to Manasseh, however, the above is not the main issue with Ghana’s electoral system as he believes it will take a thousand years for Ghana to mature to a point where citizens will have faith in a system where ballots are mailed.



“But that's not the main problem here. It will take a 1000 years to mature to a point when you can have faith in yourselves and accept the posting of ballots in the first place,” Manasseh wrote.

America’s Democracy is over twenty decades old and as such elections in the country has grown to a point where registered voters are able to receive a mail ballot, which is sent to their address before Election Day and mailed back by the voter or deposited at a voting location or secure Dropbox by a certain time on Election Day.



Three days after the 2020 presidential election, the US is yet to have a clear idea of who will be the next president between incumbent Donald John Trump and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr with ballots, mostly mailed still being counted.



See his post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: