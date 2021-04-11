It would be best for health workers to vaccinate against coronavirus - GMA

Dr. Justice Yankson, General Secretary, GMA

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Justice Yankson, has said there is no compulsion for frontline workers to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus.

However, the government or the state can take action if there is a compulsion.



He said frontline workers are encouraged to vaccinate against the virus considering the work they do in the management of the COVID-19 virus.



He said when you are in an organisation and the risk involved is high, you would have to think of others because you may spread the virus or lose your life.



Dr. Justice Yankson said in as much as there is no compulsion, some companies can apply rules in ensuring that people who work there abide by these rules.

He went on in stating that it is expected that some 16 million Ghanaians would be vaccinated.



He advised that we should not let our guard down because we have vaccinated against the virus.



He noted persons who vaccinate should continue wearing the nose masks, observe social distancing and all the other COVID-19 protocols.



He said the minimum of persons who are to be vaccinated should not be less than 15 million and these persons should get the two does so they will build head immunity against the virus.