Ivor plants a tree for $100 to support construction of Pan African Heritage World Museum

Ivor Greenstreet seated

The 2020 flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Ivor Greenstreet has planted a tree at a cost of $100 (GHS600) to support the construction of the Pan African Heritage World Museum at Africa Hills, Heritage City near Winneba Junction in the Central region.

Apart from Mr Greenstreet, a lot of other distinguished personalities have also planted trees along the street leading to the site for the construction of the Museum.



Speaking to ClassFMonline.com’s Emmanuel Mensah on the sidelines of the sod-cutting ceremony of the pan Africa heritage world museum on Wednesday, 5 May 2021, Mr Greenstreet said he participated in the tree planting exercise to demonstrate his support for the construction of the edifice.



He said: “It is very important that as Ghanaians and as Africans we see what we can do to cooperate with each other and integrate not only culturally but with business and trade and so many other things. The founder of this nation Dr Kwame Nkrumah and many subsequent leaders have spoken about the importance of Pan Africanism and, so, this is a reflection of it and so once we were given the opportunity to participate in the programme we saw it worthy to be here.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Museum.

The $50 million project on a 10-acre piece of land will consist of one-acre six-storey museum with galleries and theatre, a two-acre sculptured African Heroes/Heroines park, a two-acre African herbal plant farm laced with Chalets and one-acre international community centre for concerts, festivals, youth meetings and games.



The others are two-acre palace of African Kingdoms (depicting various African Kingdoms and their culture, ancient and modern and African cuisines, residential accommodation, helicopter/18 seater planes landing pad, parking and other facilities.



The museum when completed is expected to be a major destination for regular tourists as well as for educators and students and a centre to provide pilgrimage for people’s of African descent.