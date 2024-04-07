Ivorian taxi driver who fled to Ghana after allegedly killing his girlfriend arrested by Immigration Service

Nduoba Essoi Fulgence was captured on April 2, 2024

The Elubo Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has apprehended a 32-year-old Ivorian taxi driver suspected of fleeing to Ghana to evade prosecution for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Côte d'Ivoire.

The fugitive, identified as Nduoba Essoi Fulgence, was captured on April 2, 2024, at Edwakpole, a village near Anyinase in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.



According to reports, Fulgence is accused of brutally slashing the throat of his girlfriend, known as Nda Abekan Anne or Ella, before escaping to Ghana.



The Western Regional Public Affairs officer of the GIS, Inspector Moses Manford Akakpo, announced that the arrest was made based on information received from authorities on the Ivorian side of the Elubo Border and the Ivorian Police Commissaire.



Initial investigations suggested that Fulgence might seek refuge with relatives in the Edwakpole village, approximately 50 kilometres from Elubo.



A surveillance team comprising Immigration Officers from the Elubo Sector Command, led by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Joshua Krakue, was deployed to track down the suspect.

"After about two hours of intensive operation, the suspect was identified and arrested in a house believed to be his family house at Edwakpole village," the statement disclosed.



On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., the GIS handed over Fulgence to the Ivorian Police Commissaire in Noe at the Elubo Border to facilitate further legal proceedings.



The GIS expressed appreciation to all parties involved in the collaborative effort to apprehend the suspect.



GA/SEA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







