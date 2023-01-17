2
Ivory Coast joins forces with Ghana to fight galamsey

Major General Kotia Major General Emmanuel Kotia, National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government of Cote d'Ivoire, through its National Boundary Commission, has joined forces with Ghana's Boundary Commission to combat illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey in the nation.

Speaking in a Joy News report, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, disclosed that authorities in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have raised concerns about the heavy pollution of the river Tano which serves as a boundary between the two countries hence the call for the collaboration to fight galamsey.

“What the National Boundary Commission of Cote d’Ivoire has offered us, is that they are ready to give us the intelligence to assist in the illegal mining effort along the Tano because it is also affecting them.

“There is a need for collaboration between the two of us because these river bodies serve as boundaries between the two countries,” he said.

On the other hand, the National Boundary Commission of Cote d’Ivoire has said that they are prepared to share intelligence with Ghana to help devise strategies to fight mining activities along the river Tano.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
