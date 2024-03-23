J.B Danquah's murder: I’ll change my son’s name to Succeed Bosso – Mother of Vincent Bosso

Madam Juliet Bosso the mother of Vincent Bosso

Madam Juliet Bosso, the mother of Vincent Bosso, the 34-year-old man who was acquitted and discharged for conspiracy to rob has said she will change her son’s name immediately after he is released from prison custody.

Currently called Vincent Bosso, Madam Juliet Bosso said the name she intends to give to her son is Succeed Bosso.



She also explained why her son is called Vincent.



Ms. Juliet Bosso made this known in an exclusive interview with EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah moments after Nsawam Medium Security Prison Authorities delayed the release of her son to Saturday, March 23, 2024.



Background



The High Court in Accra has ordered Daniel Asiedu, alias Sexy Don Don, to open his defense to the charge of murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu and robbery.

This was after the Court held that State Prosecutors led by Mrs. Sefakor Batse had been able to prove prima facie evidence against him.



Asiedu has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery and is standing trial while being held in lawful custody.



Meanwhile, Vincent Bosso, who is standing trial with Asiedu for Conspiracy to rob has been acquitted and discharged.



In Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2014, following the closure of the Prosecution’s case, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Agongo.



Agoogo and Asiedu have been on remand for the past eight years.

EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who was in court reports that moments after Bosso was acquitted and discharged he broke down in tears in the docket.



The late Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu was the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North before his murder on February 8, 2016.



Justice Marfo has since ordered Sexy Don Don to file a witness statement by himself and other persons he intends to call as witnesses by April 15.