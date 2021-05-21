JB Danquah, Suale's murder case will be completed – Interior Minister

Murdered MP, JB Danquah and journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has assured the public that investigations into the high profile death of Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah, and Investigative Journalist, Ahmed Suale, will not go unsolved.



Speaking at the opening of the National Police Command Conference, Mr Dery called on civilians to have confidence in Security Agencies as well as the nation's justice system.



The Minister, who revealed that he is in constant communication with the Criminal Investigation Department on murder cases particularly JB Danquah and Suale, said that all criminal offense will be followed and investigated.

“Our own JB Danquah’s murder has taken a number of years to be resolved. One thing I want to assure you is that government is committed to investigating every criminal offense to its logical conclusion,” Mr Dery stated.



“All outstanding murder cases will be investigated, completed, and prosecutions undertaken. I tell you with all seriousness because I do ask the Director-General of CID to give me reports every week and he does. Not cases are going to be completed within the short time period that we expect but the two cases that have not yet been sorted out, the Suale murder and the recent alleged violence by security agencies are being investigated."



The MP for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah, was on February 9, 2016, stabbed to death at his residence in Accra. The suspect involved in his murder, Daniel Asiedu, is currently being tried after confessing to the MP’s murder.



In a similar situation, the murder case involving Investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was assassinated on January 16 at Madina, a suburb of Accra is still unsolved. Persons behind his death are yet to be identified.