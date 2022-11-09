JB Danquah launches 'Mission rescue Subin'

Joseph Boakye Danquah speaking to the media

Astute politician and tax accountant, Joseph Boakye Danquah has made a spirited call for political accountability as he leads constituents in a movement dubbed, "Mission Rescue Subin".

The initiative that was launched with a clean-up exercise by the 'JB Danquah Fun Club' at Subin Constituency in Ashanti region is a wake up call for political leadership to spearhead the fight against galamsey and ensure participatory representation of the people.



The former chairman of NPP Minnesota Chapter made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo and appointees to strictly enforce laws governing mining operations to salvage the environment and water bodies being destroyed due to illegal mining activities.



"We the people of Subin want to re-echo to Nana Akufo-Addo that we strongly believe he can salvage the environment by cracking the whip on illegal mining operations. It's only an issue of enforcement and we believe you can do it. That is why we voted for you and we believe you can deliver on this mandate," Mr JB Danquah intimated.



He however chastised the current crop of handlers of Subin Constituency over what he termed as 'wicked leadership' devoid of accountability.

"Constituents of Subin will no longer tolerate the cycles of political 'fraud' where leaders only appear during elections to solicit votes and vanish thereafter leaving the people with 'absentee representation' in Subin Constituency.



"Today's exercise is a signal to leaders of Subin that we will bare our teeth at you, if you fail to duly represent us. We 'JB Danquah Fun Club' are poised to rescue Subin from bad leadership in this constituency.



"We will ensure Subin progresses by weeding out bad leaders this time around," Mr. JB Danquah posited.



He however expressed his profound appreciation to Sam Pyne and Zoomlion Company limited for their immense support towards 'JB Danquah Fun Club' clean-up exercise.