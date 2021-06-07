JB Danquah’s death overturned Mahama’s victory in 2016 for Akufo-Addo - Apostle

General Overseer of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Apostel Kwabena Owusu Adjei

The General Overseer of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry

Kwabena Owusu Adjei has disclosed that the death of J.B Danquah Adu contributed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ascending the presidential seat.



The controversial man of God stated that the death of the late MP contributed to the victory chalked by President Akufo-Addo in 2016.



Apostel Kwabena Owusu Adjei made this assertion in a press briefing last week in Accra.



He traced this to what he described as a typological arrangement dating back to the late William Akufo, the father of the current President.



He further claimed that all the curses that prevented Akufo-Addo from being elected as President have shifted to John Dramani Mahama and that has prevented him from being re-elected.

He added that President Akufo-Addo was the one who was supposed to have garnered the 44% former President John Mahama got in 2016 but due to the spiritual manoeuvrings and the death of JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo won.



He said the murder of JB Danquah was a spiritual one adding that Mr. Mahama was told to reverse the name Flagstaff House to Jubilee House to reverse the curse but he refused to do it.



He stressed that Mr. Mahama cannot cross the victory mark in 2024 because the curse of Nana Addo is hovering around his head.



He asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare one Leslie Menbsah Tamkleo as their next presidential candidate.