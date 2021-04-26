JB Danquah’s last conversation before his demise – Driver recounts

A photo of the 2 suspects that have pleaded not guilty to the charges

Driver of the former Abuakwa North legislator, the late Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu has recounted what transpired between himself and his former boss before his demise five years ago.

Samuel Berko Sarkodie while giving his account in court on Monday, April 26, 2021 said he dropped the late J.B Danquah in his house about 11:40pm, returned home and received a call from his master’s house help after a few hours that he’s been shot dead by armed robbers.



Narrating this to the court, the driver of the late JB Danquah recalled his last words to the former Abuakwa North legislator, which was 'goodbye' after he handed over his car keys to him.



“When we got home around 11:40 pm, I handed over the car keys to him, and I said goodbye. I came out of the house and walked away to search for a vehicle to go home. Upon getting home and taking my bath at about 1:30 am, just when I was about to sleep, I had a call from the home of the late JB; I was surprised because I was coming from there. I realized the call was from Jennifer, the housemaid,” he told the court.



“I asked her why she was calling, and she told me armed robbers had attacked the late JB. I then asked her about the whereabouts of the late JB, and she began crying,” he continued.



“I dressed up to go there, but I couldn’t get a vehicle early enough. I only got a vehicle at 3:30 am. I saw a lot of people there when I arrived, and upon asking, the brother told me JB had killed him,” he continued.

Sarkodie is the first prosecution witness testifying in the ongoing case.



Meanwhile, the two other suspects; Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don and Vincent Bossu has been charged with murder and a charge of abetment respectively.



They both pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.



The case continues Tuesday, April 27, 2021.