JHS, SHS 2 students must return to school on Monday - GES directs

Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all form two students of Junior and Senior High Schools to return to their various schools starting from Monday, October 5 2020.

This is to enable them complete the third and second term of the current academic year respectively.



This was contained in a press statement dated October 2, 2020 and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES.



"Management wishes to assure students, parents, teachers, and the general public that the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety while in school," the statement read.

Per the statement, all schools had already been fumigated and disinfected and also Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) have also been distributed to all schools.



According to GES, all school authorities, staff and students are to acknowledge that COVID-19 still exists and must therefore strictly abide by all guidelines issued.