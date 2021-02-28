JHS gang leader who led assault on teacher arrested

The 17-year-old JHS student led a gang to attack his teacher

The Police at Nungua have confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old Junior High School student who led a gang to attack his teacher over an assignment.

Superintendent Abraham Apusyine, the District Commander of the Kpeshie Divisional Police Headquarters told Starr news that investigations are ongoing to arrest his accomplices.



He said the suspect who is a minor has been granted bail after his arrest on Friday.



On Thursday, Starrfm.com.gh reported that a final year student of Kroma 2 JHS at Nungua, a suburb of Accra, has together with his gang attacked a teacher for punishing him over his failure to do his homework.



The information indicated that the student, run home after he was punished, gathered his gang in a Sprinter Bus, and stormed the school to attack the teacher leaving the teacher with a facial wound.



The teacher was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where his wounds were stitched and later discharged.

After the attack, the mother of the student also besieged the school and rained insults on the teacher identified as Mr Moses Onyameasem who was already in hospital receiving treatment for his wounds.



The development has led to the closure of the school and some other schools in the area until further notice.



The Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has reached out to the Junior High School teacher.



The MP and the traditional Council and other stakeholders are expected to address the general public, particularly teachers, via a press conference on Monday at the Palace of the Nungua Mantse



Earlier, the MP Krowor, Hon Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey together with regional and municipal directors of education, the police, a traditional council rep, PTA chairman and their union reps met with teachers of KroMA 2 schools to assure them and allay their fears.

Stakeholder took the opportunity to deliberate on the way forward. At the meeting, Krowor MP requested to personally visit the victim.



The MP Krowor Hon. Mrs Lartey met the assaulted teacher at the premises of the Municipal Education Directorate to check on his medical state.



Further discussions with the Municipal Director of education centered on ways to avert any such occurrences in the future via enhanced security at the schools and other strategies.