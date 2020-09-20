JHS graduates in Atebubu optimistic of obtaining good grades

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Some Junior High School graduates in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East region are optimistic of obtaining good grades in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The graduates who were in high spirits moments after the bell rang for the end of the examination on Friday revealed how special that moment meant to them. For them, successfully completing the BECE is no mean achievement and it is worth celebrating.



They told Ghanaweb that they are hopeful that their years of hard work will not be in vain.



Bright, a pupil of Atebubu SDA Junior High School who is hopeful of bagging a single number revealed how glad and proud the moment had been.



“ I am very happy because we started the exams with many people but they could finish it. Even yesterday I heard that somebody had an accident and could finish the examination but for me, I have been able to sail through and I am grateful to God. I am hopeful of getting a single number.”

Another graduate, Zankari Najat of the Amazing Grace Preparatory High School was also happy that she has been able to sail through. Whilst Najat described the feeling as awesome, she has her eyes set on aggregate six to be able to get her dream SHS.



“ I am very happy to complete JHS because not every student got the chance to complete with us so I am very happy. The papers were cool and I am expecting aggregate six.”



Meanwhile, the Municipal Examination Officer, Mr. Amoah Charles disclosed to Ghanaweb that 1,720 candidates sat for the examination at five different centres. The figure is made of 924 boys and 796 girls.



Out of the number, six candidates wrote the exams pregnant and another three as lactating mothers.





