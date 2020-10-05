JHS heads assure parents of pupils’ safety

According to the authorities, all the necessary precautionary measures have been observed

Heads of Junior High Schools in Teshie, a surburb of Accra, have assured parents of the safety of their wards following the resumption of classes for second year pupils.

According to the school heads, they had adhered to all the necessary precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service for the safety of pupils and staff amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Mr Shani Mahama, the School Administrator for Ford Schools, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the School had hand washing stations and will ensure that students and staff observed all protocols.



He said they will ensure that after hand washing, pupils and staff will put on face masks and will also have their temperatures checked before going through the registration processes.



“I must say everything is working as planned and we have started lessons. Currently we have 57 second year students. We have grouped them in two classes- 30 and 27 students in a class".



On the adherence to social distancing in the class, Mr Mahama said management had spaced the desks to conform to the two-meter distance rule.

He said the School had established a COVID-19 team, made up of some teachers to ensure the safety of all, for effective teaching and learning.



At the Royal Calvary School, Mr Foster Ogbe, an English Teacher, said the School had 14 second year pupils and had therefore put in place all safety protocols.



He said they had all the Personal Protective Equipment to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers as well as an isolation centre for any emergency.



At the LIWAIN School, LEKMA School, and Ebenezer School, all in Teshie, GNA observed during the tour that all pupils at the schools had their nose masks on.