JHS leaver builds paddle car out of wood

Joseph Korley Tetteh is originally a draftsman but began manufacturing bicycles in 2009. He has created few bicycles and quite recently a 'paddle car', as he calls it.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, CEO of Seek Ye Bikes, Joseph explained what a paddle car is and why he created it.



"I wanted to create something tourists could move around in when they visit our tourist sites and for large facilities or institutions. It is similar to a bicycle but it has a steering wheel, looks and feels like a car," he told DJ Nyaami.



Joseph who is, however, producing on a small scale and added that "these are prototypes. So I only manufacture on requests. If I get investors or partners to support financially, I will begin mass production."

He added that photographers and video directors sometimes pick it up for photo and video shoots without a fee.



