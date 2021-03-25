JHS pupil who assaulted teacher to remain in custody till March 30

The prosecution has been ordered to file disclosures by March 26

An Accra Juvenile Court “C” has adjourned to March 30, the case of a Junior High School (JHS) final year student of the Nungua Kroma Two JHS, accused of assaulting a teacher who punished him for failure to do his homework.

He has denied conspiring with 15 other men to assault the teacher and has been remanded into Police custody.



The prosecution has been ordered to file disclosures by March 26.



The Court is expected to conduct Case Management Conference at the next court sitting.



The prosecution told the Court that the accused (name withheld) refused to do his homework and after he was punished for that, he dashed home to call 15 other young men who allegedly stormed the school in a Sprinter bus and attacked the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face.



The prosecution said the teacher and the complainant, Mr Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, Accra, where he was treated and discharged.

The prosecution said after the attack, the mother of the pupil also allegedly ‘stormed’ the school and assaulted the teacher verbally.



According to the Prosecution the development led to the closure of the School.



The prosecution said on Monday, February 22, at about 1215 hours, the teacher, accompanied by one Roger Asempa, the Head Teacher of the School, came to the Police Station with a head injury to report the assault.



The prosecution said the teacher reported that earlier at about 1200 hours, a student in his class and 15 other young men from the Nungua town came to the School in a bus to physically assault him.



The prosecution said a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention, whilst a joint stakeholder meeting was held over the incident.