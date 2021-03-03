JHS student arrested over assault on teacher

The Teacher who was assualted

The 16-year-old student of Nungua Kroma 2 Junior High School (JHS) who allegedly led thugs to assault his teacher has been arrested by the police.

The suspect (name withheld) has since been released on bail to assist in investigations, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



She said the student would be treated according to juvenile procedures, adding that, “He has been released on bail to help the police arrest the rest of his accomplices”.



In another development, DSP Tenge said the Kpeshie Divisional Police Command met a cross-section of teachers, the Kroma Municipal Education Director, Justin Gyaba, the Municipal Chief Executive, Nii Joshua Bortey, representatives of traditional rulers and the Regional GNAT Officer at the Kroma Municipal Education office conference room, to discuss the issue.



The Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Francis Kwame Tsidi, assured the teachers of the JHS of security and called on the striking teachers to resume work.

He said all the people who took part in the assault of the teacher would face the full rigours of the law.



The Ghanaian Times, in its Friday, February 26, 2021, edition, reported that the police had mounted a search for a student of Nungua Kroma 2 JHS and 15 others for assaulting a teacher of the school.



The teacher (name withheld), with injury on his forehead and blood-soaked shirt, accompanied by Roger Asempa, the Headteacher, reported to the police that a student of the school and 15 others arrived at the school on a bus and assaulted him.



A medical form was said to have been issued to the teacher to attend the hospital, and efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects.