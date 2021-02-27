JHS student who led 15 men to attack his maths teacher arrested

The arrest of the boy is to assist in police investigation

The Nungua Police Command has arrested the 17-year-old student of the Nungua Krowor 2 Junior High School (JHS) who led a gang to attack his mathematics teacher in school.

This was made known by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krowor Constituency, Joshua Nii Bortey in an interview with Citi News.



He noted that the arrest of the boy was to assist in police investigation.



“The boy has been arrested; he is in police custody now. He is a juvenile but brought a gang to commit the crime. The purpose of his arrest is to assist in investigations,” the MCE said.



On Monday, February 22, 2021, the 17-year-old student led 15 men from Nungua to beat up his maths teacher.

The teachers in the school suspended classes over the assault of their colleague.



The headmaster of the school, together with the Municipal Directors of Education have condemned the act the young boy carried out and warned students not to follow that footstep.



According to the MCE, “The police and other municipal authorities have met the teaching staff and assured them of their safety.”