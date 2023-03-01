JHS students receive award for emerging winners of AJANO think deeper writing competition

One of the awardees

Source: Akosua Asante, Contributor

On February 25, 2023, three Junior High School (JHS) students were adjudged winners of the 2022 AJANO think deeper writing competition.

This was disclosed by the Vice President of AJANO Coop in Accra and Cape Coast, Akosua Asante.



The competition, she said, required high school students from all over Ghana to think outside the box and proffer solutions on how to make a positive impact in society.



The first awardee, Caleb Tetteh Tettenku of Cornelia Conelly School in Cape Coast received a sum of GH¢750. His essay covered why humans need to be kind to animals because they are God’s creation. The essay aims at reducing the prevalence of stray, diseased animals, especially dogs and cats.



The second prize was awarded to Ivana Lepa Milosevic of East Airport International School in Accra. Her writeup was on how confusing it must have been to be a blind person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also received a sum of GHC500.

Joyce Asaah of Teshie Bethlehem Presby School placed third in the competition and took away a sum of GHC300.



Speaking at the award ceremony, Akosua Asante stated that AJANO Cooperative of Ghanaian high school students is passionate about environmental conservation, social equity, and political transparency.



AJANO was founded by Anthony K. S. Mensah of Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, Akosua D. Asante of Holy Child School in Cape Coast, and John K. N. Mensah and Nee Ashitey Boateng of Ghana International School in Cantonments.



“ For the Think Deeper Writing Competition, we worked with Ashesi, Columbia and Yale judges to ensure a fair outcome,” she said.