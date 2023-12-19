JICA and ECG Training Centre organize electrical engineers training for African countries

The Training is aimed at improving the skills of engineers

Source: JICA Ghana

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG] Training Centre has successfully conducted Electrical Engineers Training for African Countries.

The Training is aimed at improving the skills of engineers in Power and Distribution Planning, Design and System Protection and Control, and technicians in Maintenance of Electrical Equipment. The Training Program was held at the ECG Training Centre from October 30 to November 24 2023 for Engineers and October 30 to December 15 2023 for Technicians. 12 Engineers and 12 Technicians from Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ghana (NEDCo) participated in the Training.



Unstable supply of power mainly arising from inadequate capacity in operation and maintenance of distribution network, is a common challenge facing the participating countries. This training program contributes to addressing this challenge by developing human resources and technical capacity.



ECG Training Centre and JICA implemented a “Technical Cooperation Project on Electrical Engineers Training for African Countries” from 2013 to 2016 with the purpose of strengthening the training capacity on distribution system operation and maintenance for ECG and neighbouring countries. During the project, ECG Training Centre in close collaboration with Japanese experts, developed comprehensive and structured textbooks and other training materials in reference to technical standard of ECG and training materials of Japanese Electric Power Companies. Furthermore, equipment such as substation for training purpose, measurement equipment, software, and other materials were provided by the project thereby enhancing the capacity of the ECG Training Centre to deliver more hands-on training courses.

Following the project completion, ECG Training Centre sustained the project effects and continuously provided training to Engineers and Technicians of ECG using the training materials developed by the project.



JICA Ghana considers the energy sector as one of the priority areas for cooperation and implemented many activities not only in Ghana but also across the West Africa sub-region. JICA Ghana is supporting this regional training by working with government partners who benefited from the technical cooperation while ECG Training Centre is conducting this activity in line with its vision of becoming the training hub of excellence in distribution system operation and maintenance in the West Africa region.