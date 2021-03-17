JM deserves ‘free pass’ to be 2024 flagbearer – NDC MP

John Dramani Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Abas Apaak has made an audacious call for the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow John Dramani Mahama a “free pass” to lead the party in the next presidential elections.

According to him, the former president won the 2020 elections but was just denied by “institutions whose leaderships were handpicked by his competitor to do just that”.



He said this truth is “self-evident”.



The call was contained in a tweet by the former lecturer of the University of Ghana.



Mr Mahama lost the December 7 elections but challenged the results at the Supreme Court.

The Court, in turn, dismissed the petition filed in a unanimous decision.



The former president had previously led the NDC to victory in 2012 but lost in 2016.



If elected again, he will be a record flagbearer of the opposition party.



