#JMDeservesNoApology replaces #GhanaApologizesToJM in Twitter trends

Former President John Dramani Mahama

One of the top trends on Ghana’s social media barely 24 hours ago has been replaced with a contrasting hashtag.

The hashtag touting vindication for Former President John Dramani yesterday over some revelations at the ongoing ministerial vetting has been replaced by another campaign, #JMDeservesNoApology.



The new campaign in contrast to what was topping Twitter trends yesterday has some people expressing no regrets over the loss of former President Mahama in the 2016 presidential elections when he was the incumbent and his subsequent failure to return from opposition in 2020.



Unlike the #GhanaApologizesToJM tweets where he was being touted as having truly worked effectively as a president, tweets in the new #JMDeservesNoApology say otherwise.



@Kina12Myzz in one of such tweets said “Upon all that John Mahama and NDC did to mother Ghana, why should we Ghanaians apologize to him?”



Another user, @mimi_bro highlighted the infamous guinea fowl corruption scandal saying “about GHS15million was frittered on a guinea fowl project in 2012. The fowls could, however, not be accounted for. They allegedly took off to neighbouring Burkina Faso. #JMDeservesNoApology.”



Read more tweets from the #JMDeservesNoApology below:

JM deserves apology plunging 25 million Ghanaians into Dumsor or the three months pay policy? I don't get it. #JMDeservesNoApology — KPATU KWANE (@afaristeven) February 16, 2021

Upon all that John Mahama and NDC did to mother Ghana why should we ghanaians apologize to him???#JMDeservesNoApology#NanaRemainsPresident — Esther Yevu (@EstherYevu) February 16, 2021

GHS32million was wasted on an afforestation programme which never saw the light of day. #JMDeservesNoApology — Ato Kwamena (@kwamen_ato) February 16, 2021

Ghanaians do not regret voting for Nana Addo. He is the best president in Africa.#JMDeservesNoApology — Zuzu Yaba (@YabaZulu) February 16, 2021

Yaanom that oo. Which discerning Ghanaians will apologize to Mahama? Apologize sake of bus branding anaaa?#JMDeservesNoApology — Eric Choportorson (@choportorson) February 16, 2021

Tell me how , do I apologise to the man that subjected me into Dumsor for years .#NanaRemainsPresident #JMDeservesNoApology — Gee (@Georgiette8) February 16, 2021

Those tweeting that hashtag is a clear reflection of the insults @JDMahama once said , that Ghanaians have short memories. Who in his or her clear mind will say Ghanaians should apologise to JM after the economic hardship we went through. #JMDeservesNoApology — Paparazzi (@0Paparazzi) February 16, 2021

Ah but wait oh. Upon all the things that went on under JM squad still want apologize ? Ey ???????? but for what ? Ghanaians deserve better Charley ?? #JMDeservesNoApology — Gee (@Georgiette8) February 16, 2021

All the rot related to the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) is traceable to President John Mahama, thus, his reluctance to prosecute his “kinsmen and others who raped the public purse,” former Attorney General Martin Amidu has said.#JMDeservesNoApology — Ewuradwoa Bronya (@BronyaEwuradwoa) February 16, 2021