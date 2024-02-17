JUSAG @50: Imbibe ethical values, culture into members – CJ to members

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is urging the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to begin operational programs that will imbibe and infuse ethical values into its members.

According to the CJ, both JUSAG and the judiciary have a duty to boost the confidence of the public in the justice delivery system by embracing competence, diligence and integrity in their character.



The 50 years anniversary is on the theme “50 Years of Championing Judicial Excellence: Embracing Integrity, digitization, and upholding Judicial independence and Staff Welfare. JUSAG was formed at Cape Coast in 1973.



Chief Justice Torkornoo said this when she launched JUSAG’s 50-year anniversary, logo, and anniversary cloth at the Law Court Complex in Accra.



“If we as an arm of government, in the Judicial Service and Judiciary, are to boost the confidence of the public in this institution, we must embrace competence, diligence and integrity as our distinguishing character,” the CJ said.



Justice Torkornoo also urged members of staff to read, study and ensure compliance with the code of ethics, adding as “champions in the justice delivery chain, compliance with every code of conduct is paramount.



Justice Torkornoo said the judiciary was up-scaling its electronic justice (e-Justice), adding ,”We are moving from just having computers for typing and printing in most courts in the country.



“We are going e-filing and e-payment for court services, e-service of court processes, the management of e-dockets, virtual hearings of cases and stocking and management of e-judgements through e-library.



“We are also working on administrative services that will also be digitized,” she stated.

Staff welfare



The over 7,000 staff of the service were urged to get on board the digitization drive, adding technology has come to stay.



On staff welfare, the Chief Justice said that has been on her radar.



This, she said, was the reason the Quality Assurance Unit of the service was critically looking at the data from the courts to rationalize the caseloads of courts and the burden of work.



Justice Torkornoo said improved service for members must be always supported by law and asked JUSAG to become a thin tank that would delve deep into intellectual engagement to bring out “functionally and validated arrangements to secure the welfare of staff.



She said the Constitutional Instrument which would comprehensively deal with condition of service was well advanced and the Judicial Council is keeping “an eagle eye over the process to bring it to fruition.”



Chief Justice Torkornoo pledged her unflinching support to JUSAG and urged the leadership of the service to conscientize staff to live up to the standards of their work.



Embraced innovation

President of JUSAG, Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, noted that JUSAG over the years had evolved and grown, adding “We have embraced innovation and modernization to better the people of Ghana.”



He said the association has planned a series of events and activities such as lectures, media engagement, sports, and health walks among others in the regions.



“We have lecture sessions, media engagements, seminars, sports activities such as football gala, health walk, and many more that will be done at the various regions to create inclusiveness, and of course the grand finale that will feature notable national and international dignitaries and partners in thelegal industry.



“We believe that much as those who exhibit unethical conducts and offend the Service codeof conducts are deserving of punishment, those who uphold integrity and work according to the standards are deserving of honour,” he stated.



“In line with the theme which focuses on embracing integrity, we plan to work



with My Lady to give integrity award to at least one staff from each region and an overall integrity personality of the Service.



“We have planned to work with my Lady to give integrity awards to at least one staff from each region and overall integrity of the service.



“This will be done at the climax of the anniversary scheduled to take place in August 2024 at Cape Coast, the birthtown of JUSAG,” the JUSAG president noted.

“As we celebrate this special occasion; it is important to recognize the challenges we have faced and the victories we have achieved.



“We have overcome obstacles, adapted to change, and remained firm in ourmission to uphold the principles of justice and fair play.



“Our association has evolved and grown, and we have embraced innovation and modernization to better serve the people of Ghana,” she stated



Solidarity



Dr Yaw Baah, Trades Union Congress Secretary General, commended the JUSAG and the Judiciary for working hard to protect the rights of workers over the years.



He said, the establishment of the Labour Court had played a key role in protecting the rights of workers and organised unions when it comes to dispute resolutions in the country.



President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie underscored the significance of JUSAG members describing them as “front runners” of justice delivery.



Anniversary chairs

Justice Gabriel Pwamang, a Supreme Court Judge, who chaired the occasion, urged JUSAG members to accept the challenge to work effectively as the Judicial Service rolled out e-justice across the country.



Justice Pwamang lauded the idea of rewarding staff who distinguished themselves in the various regions.



The launch brought together Justices of the Superior and lower courts, former JUSAG presidents and other executives, the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, and the Trades Union Congress, among others.



The event was also graced by National President, Senior State Association of Judicial Service of Ghana Marylyn E. M. Suttah, founding Fathers of JUSAG – Mr. Kwesi Gyan Ainuson, 1st General Secretary of JUSAG, Organised Labour by TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah.



Also present were Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the High Court as well as old executives of JUSAG, registrars, Directors and staff of the association.