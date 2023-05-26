0
Menu
News

JUSAG strike: Finance Ministry to meet Judiciary on May 31

Day 1 Of JUSAG Strike.png May 25 marked Day 1 of the latest JUSAG strike

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Finance has agreed a meeting with the Judicial Service on May 31 following an indefinite strike action declared by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

While appealing to JUSAG to call off the strike action in order to participate in the engagement, Management of the Judicial Service m, it “noted with grave concern the declaration” of an Indefinite Strike by JUSAG.

“Management would like to assure JUSAG that the concerns outlined in the Press Release issued on 24 May 2023 are being addressed, and therefore, requests the cooperation of the Association in resolving the matter,” a statement signed by theJudicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo stated.

“…Management of the Judicial Service is appealing to JUSAG to call off the

strike action in order to participate in the above-mentioned engagement,” the statement released on Thursday, May 25, noted.

Below is the full statement from the Judicial Service on JUSAG’s indefinite strike

Management of the Judicial Service noted with grave concern the declaration of an

Indefinite Strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

As part of efforts to resolve the matter, Management of the Judicial Service invited the executives of the Association to apprise them of the ongoing discussions between

Government and Management, regarding the review of the salaries of staff and related

allowances.

Unfortunately representatives of JUSAG did not honour the invitation.

In line with precedence however, the Ministry of Finance has agreed with the Judicial

Service to meet on Wednesday May 31, 2023 for an engagement on the matter.

Management would like to assure JUSAG that the concerns outlined in the Press Release issued on 24 May 2023 are being addressed, and therefore, requests the cooperation of the Association in resolving the matter.

To this end, Management of the Judicial Service is appealing to JUSAG to call off the

strike action in order to participate in the above-mentioned engagement.

This will ensure a timely resolution ot the matter.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
Related Articles: