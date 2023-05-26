JUSAG strike: Finance Ministry to meet Judiciary on May 31

May 25 marked Day 1 of the latest JUSAG strike

The Ministry of Finance has agreed a meeting with the Judicial Service on May 31 following an indefinite strike action declared by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

Below is the full statement from the Judicial Service on JUSAG’s indefinite strike



Management of the Judicial Service noted with grave concern the declaration of an

Indefinite Strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).



As part of efforts to resolve the matter, Management of the Judicial Service invited the executives of the Association to apprise them of the ongoing discussions between



Government and Management, regarding the review of the salaries of staff and related



allowances.



Unfortunately representatives of JUSAG did not honour the invitation.



In line with precedence however, the Ministry of Finance has agreed with the Judicial

Service to meet on Wednesday May 31, 2023 for an engagement on the matter.



Management would like to assure JUSAG that the concerns outlined in the Press Release issued on 24 May 2023 are being addressed, and therefore, requests the cooperation of the Association in resolving the matter.



To this end, Management of the Judicial Service is appealing to JUSAG to call off the



strike action in order to participate in the above-mentioned engagement.



This will ensure a timely resolution ot the matter.