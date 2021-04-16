Jailing Akuapem Poloo against common sense – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, Vice President, Imani Africa

Lawyer and Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has argued that there is no good reason either in Law or in common sense for Rosemond Alade Brown (Akuapem Poloo), who had pleaded guilty to publishing obscene materials and committing domestic violence, to be jailed, stressing that she should not have pleaded guilty to the charges against her so that the prosecution would have proven its case beyond every reasonable debt.

The actress had been charged with the “publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being” after she posted a nude picture of herself and her son in 2020 on the occasion of her son’s seventh birthday.



Akuapem Poloo is due to be sentenced today April 16, 2021, she could face jail time up to three years. But many, especially on social are urging the Court to not put her to jail.

For Mr Bentil, jailing her makes no sense in Law or common sense and the prosecution should have been made to prove their case rather than Akuapem Poloo’s guilty plea.