Jaman North records two deaths from coronavirus

The district recorded three cases of coronavirus in the first week of February, 2021

Correspondence from Bono Region

The District Health Directorate at the Jaman North District, has confirmed the death of two casualties who unfortunately, have fallen to the dreaded coronavirus.



The District Director of health, Mr Kwadwo Aleba Jacob, made this known in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence on Saturday, February 20, 2021.



The district recorded three cases of coronavirus in the first week of February, 2021. All the three recorded positive cases of coronavirus were active ones.



The District Health Director at the Jaman North disclosed that 'the two victims, who have passed on with the virus, were a married couple'.



According to undisclosed sources, the couple may have been infected with the coronavirus by their family member who had visited them from Accra.



Mr Kwadwo Aleba Jacob stated that 'there is only one active case of coronavirus in Jaman North District', according to their records at the district health directorate. This patient is currently on admission, receiving treatment at the health facility in the district.

The District Health Directorate, together with health workers have embarked on a contact tracing exercise after recording these three cases of coronavirus in the district.



'The contact tracing team has picked over sixty samples from relatives, close friends and other people who, in one way or the other, had an encounter with these three coronavirus victims', Mr Kwadwo Aleba Jacob stated.



As these people await their test results, 'we have advised them to go into self-quarantine and keep themselves from any public or mass gathering'.



The District Health Director was worried at the rate at which some of the people in the district disregard all the COVID-19 protocols, such as the mandatory wearing of nose masks at all times as well as observing social distancing.



Mr Kwadwo Aleba Jacob appealed to the head of the various religious bodies, to use their pulpit to educate their congregation on this virus and the need to adhere to all the protocols as announced by the government through the Ghana Health Service.