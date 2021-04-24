Jaman South MP organises free skill development training for constituents

The training forms part of the MP’s free apprenticeship programme

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Jaman South Constituency in the Bono Region, Williams Okofo-Dateh has organised fully funded skill development training for some communities in his constituency.

Participants were trained in pastries (bread, meat pie, cake, chips), pomade, soap, and powder making.



The training which forms part of the MP’s free apprenticeship programme is geared towards equipping the participants especially the unemployed and youth with the needed skills for them to be self-employed.



So far, over 700 people from thirteen communities have benefitted from phase one of the free apprenticeship training which is still ongoing.



The thirteen communities are Yaamansah, Tekese, Nkokotoa, Ampenkro, Asratoa, Baatea, Atuna, Miremano, Abuokrom, Jenjemireja, Nyamefie, Asougya and Konsia.



According to Williams Okofo-Dateh, the free skill development training forms part of his promise during the electioneering campaign and he is committed to delivering on the promise in order to empower the people especially the less endowed to be financially sound and independent.



He indicated that he is optimistic that the programme will yield positive results as many research works have proven that apprenticeship training increases trade-specific skills and general job skills.

“I have the responsibility to better the lives of the people in my constituency and that is what we have started. I made that promise to the people and I am bent on fulfilling it. As you can see they have been trained in soap making, pastries, pomade and powder making. The purpose of this programme is to make them self-employed”.







Williams Okofo-Dateh disclosed that phase two of the project which will kick off very soon will have a different focus and urged the people to avail themselves for the opportunity when the time comes.



Madam Benneh Faustina, one of the participants described the training as a good initiative as it has equipped them with the skills needed to be financially independent.



“I have benefitted from this opportunity that has been initiated by our MP. I have learnt various skills such as soap, powder and pastries and I am sure that I can make a living out of it. It is a great initiative and I am grateful”.



Participants were all awarded certificates of participation at the end of the training.