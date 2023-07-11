James Agalga justifies minority's absence from parliament

MP for Builsa North, James Agalga

The Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga has defended the minority's decision to be absent from parliamentary sessions.

He indicated that their absence was to demonstrate solidarity with their colleagues who are currently facing various charges in court.



The MP criticised the government for selectively prosecuting members of the minority, suggesting that charges were intentionally pressed against them.



He questioned the government's motive in fixing court hearing dates on days of parliamentary duties.



“The minority took a collective decision to boycott sittings of the house on court hearing days of our colleague who is being charged for various offences by this same NPP.



“The NPP government before they preferred charges against some of our colleagues knew that they have a mandate here. But if you consider that fact that hearing dates conflict with parliamentary business, you would ask the question, were they not mindful of the fact that the people they were charging are members of parliament? Or at least they did not find it necessary to at least target the court hearing so that it will not conflict with parliamentary business, did they not think about it?” he asked.

According to him also the majority should have considered the minority's absence in scheduling court hearings to minimize clashes with parliamentary sessions.



“And so, if Partick Boamah says we should nominate just a few of us to our court for our collogues to allow the rest of us to come and do business, I think that statement marks double standards because they are the ones who brought all this about. We shall stand solidly behind our colleagues, we shall solidarise with them any time there's court.



“They should make space for us or at least stagger the hearing times so the court hearings do not interfere with parliamentary hearings. If they think that our presence here is not necessary, they can fix court days to conflict with parliamentary business, we shall all go there to support our colleagues,” he added.



Background:



The Minority in Parliament for the second time abstained from participating in parliamentary business today, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, following the hearing of Assin North ongoing criminal case in court.

In a show of solidarity, the entire Minority caucus have accompanied Mr. Quayson to court.



Last Thursday July 6, 2023, the minority first boycotted siting after the minority took a firm stance to abstain from participating in parliamentary business on days when Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case.



NW/WA







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



