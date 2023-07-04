James Gyakye Quayson sworn in as Assin North MP

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

James Gyakye Quayson has officially joined parliament after being elected as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

He took the oath of allegiance and the oath of a member of parliament to formalize his position.



The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin, led the swearing-in ceremony in parliament.



Gyakye Quayson emerged the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



YNA/WA