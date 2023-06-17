0
Menu
News

James Gyakye Quayson will lose Assin North by-election - Charles Owusu asserts

Video Archive
Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has predicted the outcome of the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, 27th June, 2023.

The Assin North by-election is to elect a new parliamentary candidate for the constituency following the disqualification of their Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as Assin North MP following a petition that he hadn't nullified his dual citizenship during the time he was elected.

Despite the court ruling, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still presenting James Gyakye Quayson to contest the by-election.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu says Mr. Gyakye Quayson will lose the election.

"The NDC candidate will lose. Why will they vote for him? For 2 and half years since he was elected, apart from his going to court, what other thing has he done for Assin North residents?", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

He asked the constituents to elect "somebody who has a peace of mind to represent them" which is to say they should vote for the New Patriotic Party candidate.

"The NDC will lose the Assin North by-election...The man has lost already. What is he going to do there again?", he exclaimed.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi