Jamestown is a 'mess' now, the community is full of homosexuals - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh bemoans

Founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

The founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, has expressed concern about his place of birth being a ‘notorious’ neighbourhood for homosexuals now.

The man of God who was born in Accra Jamestown, a community inhabited primarily by the Gas, told GTV's morning show in an interview monitored by Peacefmonline.com that the community is now a "mess.”



According to him, indigenes now openly endorse and practice all forms of LGBTQ+ activities, despite their consequences.



“I was born in Jamestown, and it is a privilege to be born in Jamestown. But in that community, when you go there now, it's a mess. Why should we impose LBGTQ+ on our children? Why do we want to destroy our nation,” he lamented.

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh was reacting to the International Community's attempts to force the acceptance of LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.



Following the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (the anti-LGBTQ+ bill) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the international community has expressed their disapproval and warned that Ghana will face some economic challenges if the bill is assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



