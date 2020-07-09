General News

Jane Naana has no deficiency in economics – Minority

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is NDC Running Mate for John Mahama

The Minority in Parliament has described as unfounded the assertion that the NDC running mate is deficient in economics.

Critics of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have pointed to the current vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning her ability to head the economic management team if she becomes Vice President.



But addressing the media today, a minority spokesperson on finance Isaac Adongo said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will provide the needed leadership required by the economic management team in contrast to what the current vice president is offering.



The Bolgatanga Central MP further stated Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will have best economics brains to fall on if she needs their help.



He defended the educationist’s prowess saying “to lead a university such as the University of Cape Coast, you need to have the expertise and the technical competence to manage a critical group of strong-minded professionals. These professionals are found in several faculties, are found in several colleges and are found in several schools within the university.



“That is a huge enterprise. And you cannot tell me that managing the university doesn’t involve economics and it doesn’t involve finance. She must run the budget of the university, she must run and lead deans and heads of departments to deliver quality education to our people.”



Mr Adongo maintained that Prof. Naana Jane is already been dealing with matters of the economy and finance from a very complicated structure of a university and she’s done that for so many years.

He insisted “secondly, her role as the minister for education involved her playing a major role at the level of cabinet where major decision on the economy are discussed, approved and implemented. The fact that she’s not been in public because she’s not one of those people who like to speak to every subject under the matter doesn’t mean she doesn’t have control over the economy and doesn’t understand what the Ghanaian economy is all about.”



“One of the greatest asset base within her party., you can talk about the Prof Kwesi Botchway who managed the most difficult periods of Ghana’s economic history. He was the one who Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah studied for his PhD as the minister of finance when we implemented the economic recovery program.”



He further noted that Prof Jane Naana has Nii Noi Thompson, one of the best economists you can find in Ghana who led the NDPC and put together the 40-year development plan.



He said she has the likes of Kwame Awuah-Darko who turned around BOST from nothing. “She has the likes of Dr Kwabena Dufiuor who was one time the minister of finance and central bank governor.



Mr Adongo also mentioned the likes of Ekow Spio-Gabrah, Goosie Tanoh and Seth Terkper.



“She will be like the football coach who has an array of talents and will not know who to pick. So, when it comes to economic management, she’s going to have one of the best economic management teams to lead and that leadership wlil allow her to do a proper job,” he ended.

