'Jane Naana pleaded on behalf of Nigel Gaisie after he raped Mzbel' – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kenedy Agyapong, has accused Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang of leading a delegation to Mzbel’s house to plead on behalf of Nigel Gaisie after he allegedly raped her.

According to the outspoken MP, the NDC running mate keeps defending Prophet Nigel Gaisie, despite his evil deeds.



“This woman, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who people regard as a role model; when this woman was appointed as a running mate, all the women in Ghana became happy. They don’t know who she truly is. Someone who pleaded for Nigel Gaisie when he rapped Mzbel. Someone who deals with such a criminal,” he revealed on NET2 TV’s The Seat show.



Ken expressed disappointment at Madam Opoku-Agyemang for what he termed as condoning a criminal offence instead of condemning it.



He also labelled her ‘heartless’ for supporting Nigel Gaisie instead of rallying behind Mzbel who is also a woman just like her.



“Instead of allowing the laws to work and defending the woman, you went ahead to beg for Nigel. That is so sad. This guy is supposed to be behind bars but because of you, he is still out there running his mouth,” he stated.



Background

Mzbel earlier in a Facebook live video accused Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, and others of always defending Prophet Nigel Gaisie, even though they know he is not a good man.



“Why are you still defending this boy knowing that he is not a good person? Why?” she asked whilst in tears during a Facebook video.



This got many people wondering as to what Prof. Naane Jane’s interest is in this 'Mzbel and Nigel's o brouhaha.



Watch the video below from 1 hour 32 minutes onwards





