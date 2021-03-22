Jane Opoku-Agyemang congratulates Tanzania’s first woman president

Combination photo of Prof Nana Jane and Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu

The 2020 vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has congratulated Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Opoku-Agyemang posted her message of felicitation on her social media handles on March 19, the same day that Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as president following the death of President John Magufuli.



“Congratulations to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan who has just been sworn in as President of Tanzania. Though these are trying circumstances for all Tanzanians, we all have faith in her ability to lead her people into recovery, stability, and prosperity.



“May Allah guide President Suluhu Hassan’s paths as she becomes the first female President of an East African country following the passing of President John Magafuli. Our prayers remain with all Tanzanians during this period of transition,” the post read.



Suluhu Hassan became Tanzania’s sixth president but made history by being the first female occupant of the presidency.

She had made history as the first female vice president when the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CCM, elected her as running mate to Magufuli in 2015 – a position she held till March 19.



The funeral of her predecessor is being held today ahead of burial on March 26.



She is also in line to be elected as leader of the ruling party as is the practice.