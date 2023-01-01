Jane Opoku Agyemang donates to inmates of Sekondi Central Prisons

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The 2020 running-mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has joined inmates of the Sekondi Central Prison in the Western Region to mark Christmas.

The gesture formed part of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s philanthropic activities which includes donating to the poor, the needy and the vulnerable in society.



The items gifted include bags of rice, maize, beans, gari, sugar, flour, palm nut, cooking oil, canned tomatoes and mackerels, toiletries, sanitary pads and detergents.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, emphasised on the essence of Christmas, as a season to help the poor and the needy in society.



“It is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation, hence the need to extend charity to the inmates.”



She also charged the inmates to rely on God as their source of protection and for provision.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entreated the management of the Sekondi Central Prisons to discharge their duty with love, patience and generosity towards the inmates and to the development of the nation.

The Management of the Sekondi Central Prisons were grateful for the gesture.



They also encouraged Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to keep up the good work for humanity.



The Prison Management also called on the public to support their work.



In other news, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang accompanied by some executives of the NDC party Mr. Totobi Quakyi and Madam Araba Tagoe, paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional area, Nana Kobina Nketsia, where she relayed seasons greetings on behalf of the former President John Dramani Mahama to Nananom.



The Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia was pleased with the gesture.



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang finally met with party leaders in the region to commend them on the successful conduct of Internal elections and the good work during the year and encouraged them to make more sacrifices for the party in 2023 and beyond to ensure President John Dramani Mahama becomes the next President of the Republic.