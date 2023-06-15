0
Janel launches Help Foundation

Help Read Foundation.png Janel did the launch with her parents Roland Martin Cudjoe and mother Francisca Praise Cudjoe

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Bookworm reality show Season 7 lower primary winner Janel Cudjoe has launched her foundation code-named Janel Help Foundation.

To the St Martins de Porres (West Hills) class 3 pupil, the initiative seeks primarily to inculcate reading habit into the younger ones.

She said at the launch on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Parish, Derby Avenue, Accra that it is also to encourage reading among deprived children in Ghana.

She was accompanied by her parents Roland Martin Cudjoe and mother Francisca Praise Cudjoe, who have pledged their unflinching support for their ward's project

"l have become a better version of myself; thanks to Bookworm Reality Show, she said at the launch.

She added "So I thought it wise to embark on this project, after consultation with my parents and teachers. I strongly believe this will help the less privileged in society, when they are able to read and write, it will help the entire nation and our Communities."

CEO of Bookworm Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku, expressed joy after the launch saying, " I must say this is fulfilling, seeing one of my products embark on such a brilliant project gives me great joy."

