Jantuah questions government's commitment to reduce spending

Jantuah.png Political Affairs Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Political Affairs Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has questioned the government’s commitment to reducing spending.

Speaking on Weekly Review on Starrfm with Francis Abban, Mr. Jantuah expressed worry over the government’s lack of commitment to fiscal stability.

According to him, if the government should show some level of commitment to reducing spending there will not be the need to tax the Ghanaians people.

“So far as I know there were two elements that were brought up by the IMF, Domestic Debt Restructuring and Fiscal stability. Show us how you are going to stabilize your fiscals. We have been able to do domestic restructuring and even that has been very messy but we have been able to do it.

“I hear those bondholders who didn’t sign on are going to start picketing again because they haven’t been paid. On the fiscal stability side, what is happening? What have they (the government) sacrificed in terms of cutting down their expenditure?” Mr. Jantuah asked.

