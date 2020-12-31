January 7, 2021 declared public holiday

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: Peace FM
The Ministry of Interior has declared January 7, 2021, as a public holiday.
The day, according to a statement from the Ministry “has been declared a Public Holiday to mark “Constitution Day.”
"The general public is hereby reminded that Thursday, January 7, 2021, which marks ‘Constitution Day’ is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement which was signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery added.
