5
Menu
News

Japan to give $500m to support peace, terrorism fight in the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea

Akufo Addo Vs Japan PM Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida (L) Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo (R)

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Japan's Prime Minister (PM), Fumio Kishida, has pledged $500 million in support of peacekeeping initiatives in the Sahel Region and the coastal Gulf of Guinea states.

He made this announcement when he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on May 1, 2023, according to a ghanatoday.gov.gh report.

In a joint press briefing, the Prime Minister is reported to have highlighted the importance of peace to the economic growth of the West African Region.

"Under the objective of contributing to peace and stability in the region, particularly the Sahel region and the coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, and promoting sustainable growth, Japan would provide $500 million of support over the next three years," he said.

The visit of Fumio Kishida to Ghana, among other things, is to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries [Japan and Ghana] and to reflect on the feedback on discussions ahead of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

He commended Ghana for its initiatives over the years at ensuring peace and stability in the sub-region and promised Japan's support for those initiatives.

Japan has been assisting the African continent through the New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA) project in achieving peace and stability.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in response, indicated that there have been discussions about the importance of improving the world and solving global issues, so as to achieve sustainable development goals.

Their discussions also looked at adjusting the United Nations Security Council to match the world's current situation, instead of how it was in 1945.

The visit by the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, to Ghana is the first in 17 years.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





NW/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians