Jasikan NCCE holds social auditing forum in Akaa

The engagement forms part of the Commission's five-year programme

Chiefs, elders and community members of the Akaa community in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region have agreed to construct a centre to address health challenges.

The decision was made when the District National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held a social auditing programme in the community to empower them to hold duty bearers accountable.



Nana Oppong Kyekyeku V, Chief of Akaa, said the health centre was a priority among the other needs of the community.



The social auditing engagement forms part of the Commission's five-year Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme, which is being sponsored by the European Union.



Mr Robert Boame, the Oti Regional NCCE Director, encouraged the community to see the project as an initiative they could use in reducing their health challenges.



"Social auditing is citizen participation in development. It involves us initiating and owning projects that will go a long way to help us.”



Mr Boame urged the community members not to depend solely on what politicians would provide for them but get involved in the development process.

“It, therefore, behoves duty bearers as well to come to the assistance of communities making such efforts to complement their efforts."



Mr Stephen Mensah, the Jasikan NCCE District Director, reminded the community to continue to adhere to all safety protocols of COVID-19 regardless of the easing of some restrictions.



"Most of us seem not to be respecting the protocols, especially wearing of the face mask, which is compulsory," he said.



Oheneba Apau-Danquah, the Jasikan District Coordinating Director, expressed satisfaction with the initiative by the Akaa community.



He said declared the Assembly was ready to support the efforts of the community.



A five-member social audit committee was formed to oversee and coordinate the activities towards the completion of the project.

