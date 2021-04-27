Jasikan Police investigates death of herdsman

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital

Police in Jasikan have stepped up investigations into the alleged killing of a man of Fulani extraction at Guaman-Buem in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Lawrence Gbele, the Jasikan District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the herdsman's body was found in the bush with gunshot wounds.



Mr Gbele said there were no arrests yet but the body of the deceased was deposited at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) contacted Nana Bekoe, Odikro of Guaman community, he said there was renewed tension between farmers and herdsmen in the communities due to the alleged destruction of farmlands and crops by itinerant herdsmen and their flocks.

He said sources of water for the communities have been destroyed by the herdsmen.



He urged the government to ensure the herdsmen construct Kraals to confine cattle and prevent them from wandering onto farms and destroying people’s livelihood.



He also appealed to the government to intervene in the misunderstanding and tension between the farmers and the herdsmen, particularly in the Oti Region.