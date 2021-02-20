Jasikan Road Block: Chiefs and elders to seek help from Rollider

Youth in Jasikan blocked the road due to its poor state

Correspondence from Oti Region

Chiefs and Elders of the Jasikan Community together with the Presiding Member for the Jasikan District Assembly have initiated plans to call on Rollider for assistance in resolving issues relating to the roads within the township.



Speaking with Hon. Seebaway Abubakar who happens to be the Assembly Member for the Odome Electoral Area in the Jasikan Community, he made it known that, the letter for assistance should be ready by next week.



"Prior to the incident of the roadblock, we as Assembly Members had a meeting with the Chiefs and Elders of the community to deliberate on the way forward. We decided to call on Rollider to come to our aid since they have been with us for a while now. The letter should be ready by next week and we hope they will come to our aid" he said.



Youth from the Jasikan Community on Tuesday, February 16, blocked the roads within the Jasikan Community over delay of work on the road.



Hon. Seebaway Abubakar also made it known that, the Youth had earlier called on Rollider to assist them but were asked to submit an official letter.

"The Youth actually had earlier called on Rollider to assist in clearing the road but were asked to get the Chiefs and Elders involved to make it official. We were surprised at their action after they had been directed on what to do" he added.



Rollider is a road construction company that has been working on majority of the roads in the Oti Region including the current ongoing Hohoe-Jasikan road. It is the hope of the people of Jasikan that, the company will hear their plea and come to their aid within the shortest possible time.



Vehicles, motorist and pedestrians currently find it difficult to plough the Jasikan township roads due to the fact that, after excavating gutters for fixing the road, the contractor has since left site leaving the debris on the road making it to use.



The youth, after the intervention of the Assembly Member and some few other Elders of the Community have cleared the road for motorists and pedestrians to manage till a permanent solution is provided.