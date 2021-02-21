Jasikan road block: Information on contract too scanty - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, MP, Buem

Correspondence from Oti

Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency in the Oti Region has stated that, information on the Jasikan Township Road Contract has been too scanty making it difficult to resolve the challenge.



The MP made it known that, he had a meeting with the various Heads of Department at the District Assembly to deliberate on trivial issues.



"On Monday, February 14, 2021, I held a meeting with all Heads of Department in the Jasikan District to deliberate on some trivial issues. We all expected the acting DCE, Hon. Kwame Aziale Lawrence to be present to brief us more on issues relating to the contract but he wasn't. That has actually made it difficult to get the contractor back to site" he stated.



Kofi Adams further stated that, it would be a bit difficult to call on Rollider to come in since the main contractor on the road is unknown.



"Personally, I was of the view that, we get Rollider to come in and clear the heaps of sand and debris on the road but you know, the contractor has not handed over the road so it would be a bit awkward to get another contractor to work on the road" he added.

The Jasikan Township Road was awarded as contract some few months prior to the December 2020 Election. The road, however, has been abandoned after the election making it difficult to use. The road has been blocked with heaps of sand and debris from the gutters that were excavated in the process.



A section of the youth on Monday blocked the road over the delay of work but later cleared the road after the intervention of the District Police Command, Chiefs and Elders and Assembly Members.



Speaking on the next step to take in resolving the issue, the Member of Parliament stated that he will contact the Regional Director for Feeder Roads.



"Since we have not been able to get enough details on the contract from the District Chief Executive, I will get in touch with the Regional Director for Feeder Roads to get details from there. We will then know what to do after that" he said.



Currently, information on the whereabouts of the contractor and the reasons for which he has left the site are not available.