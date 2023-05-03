Jealous boyfriend allegedly kills girlfriend with blocks at Dunkwa Mfuom

The suspect repeatedly hit the deceased head with blocks which led to her death

Correspondence from Central Region

Dominic, a 27-year-old, jealous boyfriend has allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Victoria Tetteh, 23 years old at Dunkwa-Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



The incident which occurred on Tuesday dawn has thrown the entire Mfuom community into shock, agony and sadness.



GhanaWeb gathered at the scene that, the suspect had dated the girlfriend for about a year now and were battling misunderstandings.



GhanaWeb learnt that the suspect had issues and misunderstandings with the girlfriend, and attempted to murder her in the afternoon but the deceased managed to control him until 12:00 hours later.



The deceased contacted her elder sister upon sensing danger and rushed to her house for help.

Later, the suspect rushed to the sister’s house in search of the girlfriend, the sister calmed the suspect down and went out to contact her landlord to assist in the resolution process leaving them behind in the house.



A few minutes after she left the suspect and the deceased, the sister met the deceased lifeless body lying in oozing blood in front of the house without the suspect.



The sister together with the landlord rushed to the Dunkwa Police Station to report the incident formally.



The suspect had already packed all items and equipment bought for the deceased from her room before the gruesome murder.



An eyewitness confirming the incident to the GhanaWeb said the girlfriend had cheated on the boyfriend and that had led to the untimely death of the girl.

He said the suspect either drugged or poisoned the deceased before murdering her because there was no noise or voice heard in the area until the sister met the lifeless body.



The suspect had invested hugely and sponsored the deceased whilst dating and the betrayal had led to the killing.



He said the suspect is an illegal miner and had left the site for months and upon hearing the deceased actions, rushed to the house which resulted in an argument between them.



The body has been deposited at the Dunkwa Hospital for examination, autopsy, and preservation.