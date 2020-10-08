Jean Mensa being mischievous for asking to see Mahama - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said the Electoral Commission chairperson Madam Jean Mensa is being mischievous for asking to see John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, if the EC chairperson truly wanted to see the former president, she would have used the appropriate channels to have her concerns addressed.



“It is very mischievous for Jean Mensa to suggest that she was expecting to see the flagbearer himself to have a conversation with him,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi also revealed that the opposition party had previously sent a formal letter to the Commission seeking an engagement but have received no responses yet.



“…till date, Madam Jean Mensa has not deemed it fit to reply that letter or even call us for a meeting.”



“If Jean Mensa truly wished for a conversation with the National Democratic Congress or flagbearer, I am sure by now, she would have at least replied the letter or would have had the decency to invite the flagbearer for a meeting but she hasn’t done so,” he is quoted to have said in a report filed by Citi News.



Mr Gyamfi in an attempt address some controversies surrounding John Mahama’s absence during the nomination filing process said: “If you look at the filling of the forms, getting people to endorse the forms and all that, it is normally done by the Secretariat of the party which is headed by the General Secretary of the party.”

The EC chairperson while receiving the NDC’s nomination forms said she had wanted John Mahama to submit his nomination forms himself.



She said a one-on-one meeting with the flagbearer of the NDC would have afforded the commission an opportunity to iron out some election-related issues.



John Mahama was represented by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia and his deputy, Peter Otokunor.











