Jean Mensa credited Mahama with votes he didn’t actually win – NPP claim

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has in its first reply to the petition of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), revealed that John Dramani Mahama was given votes by Jean Mensa which their documents show he didn’t deserve.

According to the NPP, they will be proving this in court backed by serious evidence.



For now, NPP campaign Chairman, Peter MacManu revealed the party’s team of lawyers are meeting to write an official reply to the NDC petition as the law demands.



When asked by if he is ready for the “showdown”, he said certainly the NPP is ready.



“...My team of lawyers are already dissecting their petition. We are also assembling our own documents. We also believe and we will prove that in court that even John Mahama did not receive the number of votes credited to him and we will prove that in the course of the trial” he explained.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama yesterday petitioned the Supreme Court to order a second round of the December 7, election.



According to the former President, the votes obtained by New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, President Nana Akufo-Addo and himself in the December 7, election as declared by the EC Chair were not enough to be declared winner.



In his petition to the Supreme Court Wednesday, Mr Mahama said, “The claim that percentage of votes obtained by the 2nd Respondent [Nana Akufo-Addo] was 51.595% [6,730,413] of the total valid votes that she distinctly stated to have been 13,434,574 was a manifest error, as votes cast for 2nd Respondent would amount to 50.098% and not the 51.595% erroneously declared.”



The NPP has a 10 day window to respond.