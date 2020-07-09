General News

Jean Mensa has not tested positive for coronavirus - EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission has refuted claims that suggests the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Commission, such media reportage should be disregarded by general public.



In a press statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, said “the commission wishes to state that the chairperson of the Electoral Commission is well and at post. She has not tested for the Coronavirus”



“We are therefore calling on the general public to disregard the lies and fabrication and treat the story with the contempt it deserves.” She added.

Below is full statement.





