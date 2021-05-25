Jean Mensa is one of the best EC chairs Ghana has ever had - NDC's Stephen Atubiga

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

A suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga says the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa is one of the best EC Chairs Ghana has ever had contrary to what the NDC is saying about her.

According to him, Jean Mensa and Dr Bossman Asare did nothing wrong in the 2020 general election except to exercise the constitutional mandate given to them.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Stephen Atubiga maintained that his former party [NDC] failed to go to the Supreme Court with their evidence after paying resource people to tabulate their collated results.



“The judge asked you for the results of the Presidential Candidate and you could not say it. Jean Mensa is one of the best EC Chairs Ghana has ever had and Bossman Asare as well. Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare exercised the mandate given to them by the constitution,” he stated.



He again noted that the opposition NDC failed to coordinate with Dr Kpessah-Whyte and Rojo Mettle Nunoo from the strong room of the Electoral Commission, leaving Rojo to enjoy tea for three hours from the office of the Electoral Commissioner.

“NDC spent a lot of money on resource people to tabulate the 2020 Presidential election results but you went to court without your pink sheet to defend your claim. Those who were sent to the EC strong room to monitor the results, one was taking tea for three hours and nobody in the NDC office coordinated with those in the EC strong room, and if Jean Mensa has done her work and declared the results, you are angry and went to court,” he stated.



Touching on the recent IPAC meeting organized by the Electoral Commission (EC), Stephen Atubiga chastised the opposition NDC for boycotting the meeting but held a press conference to protest some of the decisions of the EC.



“EC is embarking on electoral reform and instead of the NDC to join the EC meeting and protest at the meeting, they sat at the head office and organised a press conference chewing khebab with the contribution of the poor members of the party. Either you go and join them or you dissolve your party,” he said.



To him, “NDC has lost focus because they should have been at the IPAC meeting protesting the decisions of the EC and convince other political parties to join you and that is when the party members will see that you are delivering on your mandate and not sit in your office for a press conference”.