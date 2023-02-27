5
Menu
News

Jean Mensa is still in Nigeria; EC debunks claims of disrespect to parliament

Jean Mensanew.jpeg Jean Mensah is the Chairperson Jean Mensa

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission has stated that its Chairperson Jean Mensa did not disrespect parliament by failing to honour an invitation from the House.

The Commission explained that the Chairperson was not in the country when the invitation was sent, reason she could not appear when she had to.

The EC further added that the invitation also came in late and was not favourable for the EC chair since she is still in Nigeria, where she had already traveled before the invitation.

The response was after the EC failed to appear before Parliament to brief the House on the draft CI on the registration of voters.

The statement on February 26, 2023 stated that “The Commission especially its Chairperson understands the importance of the institution of Parliament having worked with Parliament for two decades prior to her appointment as Chairperson of the EC. The Chairperson upholds the institution of Parliament and will therefore not disrespect it in any way.

“The fact remains that the invitation from Parliament was sent a day before the meeting, at a time when the Chairperson was out of the jurisdiction. Had she been aware of the request prior to her travel, she certainly would have prioritized the meeting and attended upon the Honourable House,” it further noted.

To that effect, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that Jean Mensa and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Kenneth Attafuah, will appear before Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to brief the House on the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).

“The EC officials had established contact with the Chairperson, who had agreed to come down for us to have the committee of the whole meeting, but she delayed because the Minority MPs were picking up their parliamentary forms. So, on Tuesday, she will appear, and we will continue with the committee for the whole meeting,” he said.



SSD/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: